Kogi APC vice chairman is dead

Kogi State Map

Ropo Asala, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has died at the age of 54 years.

The APC in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday said that Mr Asala died at his Egbe hometown in Yagba West Local Government in the evening of July 13.

According to the statement, the death of Mr Asala came as a rude shock and a tragedy to the party.

The statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Jibril Abu, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Mr Asala, urging them to bear his death with fortitude.

The party also promised to stand by his immediate family members in this trying period and beyond.

Also, Governor Yahaya Bello has described the death of Asala as a great loss to the party and the entire people of the state.

Mr Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, said that the late vice chairman was a patriot who served the state to the best of his ability.

“Asala was a quiet man, a consummate party leader, who played several defining roles in the success of our party as Zonal Chairman, Kogi West.

“The state has lost a selfless leader and a peacemaker. We promise to stand with the family at this moment of grief,’’ Mr Bello said.

While commiserating with the family, friends and associates of Asala, the governor urged them to take solace in the quality of peaceful life he lived.

The late APC chieftain was during his lifetime, a two-time Chairman of Yagba West Local Government and a former councillor in the same council.

(NAN)

