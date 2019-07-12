Students faint while queuing to write exams in UNILORIN

UNILORIN gate used to illustrate the story.
Some students of the University of Ilorin, Ilorin Kwara State, fainted on Friday while queuing to write their examinations.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that not less than 15 students were rushed to the school clinic after they fainted while on the queue to enter the Computer Based Test (CBT) hall.

Due to poor handling of the university’s timetable for the second-semester examination, thousands of students from various classes were scheduled to hold their examinations in the hall at the same time.

This paper learnt that examinations for four faculty courses and 11 departmental courses were scheduled for the same venue, which caused the commotion.

Students of the university, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that no student died despite the rumour to the contrary.

Some of the students, who asked not to be named, blamed the academic planning committee for fixing many exams for the same venue.

When contacted, the Students Union President of the university, Wisdom Passion, confirmed that some students were unconscious and rushed to the school clinic.

“They fainted because of examination pressure but no death case was recorded,” he said.

When contacted, the school’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, said the students were hospitalised because of tiredness.

Some of them were rushed to the hospital, he said.

The director of health services said some of them did not eat before coming to the hall so they suffered exhaustion, he added.

Mr Akogun stated that while some of the students have been discharged to write their exams, others are still in the clinic receiving treatment.

He refused to comment on the poor planning of the timetable that led to the commotion.

