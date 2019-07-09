Give me free hand to select cabinet members – Ortom tells politicians

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday advised politicians against interfering in the selection of those to constitute the north-central state’s executive council.

Mr Ortom, in a speech at the PDP Expanded Caucus meeting in Makurdi, the state capital, promised to base his selection on merit, adding that those appointed could be “sacked the next day”, if found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

“I promised to offer good governance to the Benue people and shall not allow anyone to distract my focus. I will be held responsible for any failure, so I cannot allow myself to be messed up.

“Those who will make my cabinet must be ready to work because I will not tolerate any redundancy. They should know that it is a call to service of the people and not to enrich themselves,” he said.

Mr Ortom said he would no longer appoint “roaming appointees not ready to stay and work”.

The governor warned those to be appointed to avoid acts that could land them into the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying that he had not, and would never, ask anybody to steal money from government, for him.

“This time, there will be close checks and monitoring. Anyone who fails, will be shown the way out.

“Those working with me should not start talking about 2023; those seeking to contest election in 2023 should not even present themselves for any appointment.”

The governor explained that his cabinet would be made of 15 commissioners and 23 advisers.

Mr Ortom promised equal treatment to all party members, and urged members of the public to feel free to criticise him and his aides if they derailed.

(NAN)