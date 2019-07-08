Kogi governorship poll: 20 APC aspirants reject indirect primaries

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]
APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]

Twenty Kogi governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the indirect primaries adopted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The aspirants said this in a protest letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole which was read by one of them, Muhammed Ali, at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ali said they were at the APC National Secretariat to protest against the decision of the NWC on the adoption of indirect primaries for the selection of the party’s flag bearer for the Nov. 16 governorship poll.

He said the decision taken by NWC was done without adequate consultation with critical stakeholders in the state.

“We categorically reject the indirect primary adopted by our party for Kogi election.

“We urge the national leadership of the party to set up an Independent Caretaker Management Committee without delay with the sole mandate of providing a level playing ground for a popular direct primary involving all card-carry members in the state,” he said.

According to him, 20 aspirants have written against the outcome of the meeting of the National Working Committee of our great party adopting indirect primaries for selection of our candidate.

Mr Ali recalled that the committee reportedly met on July 5 and adopted indirect primary election in picking the governorship candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the State.

“At an emergency meeting of all the governorship aspirants in the state held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, we reviewed the decision of the National Working Committee of the party.

“We resolved that the adoption of indirect party primaries is inherent with serious negative consequences for the fortune of the party in the State.

“We regret to observe that such decision was taken without adequate consultation with critical stakeholders of the party in the state.

“In particular, the governorship aspirants on the platform of the party and other contending groups in the polarized structure of the party in the state,” he said.

According to Mr Ali, the decision to adopt indirect primaries by the NWC is fraught with severe implications.

“First, contrary to the information given to the NWC, there is a suit pending in an Abuja court seeking to determine the authentic executive of the party in the state.

“We observed that as a party committed to the enthronement of popular democracy, the resort to an indirect primary in the state amounts to a muzzling of the wish of the generality of our party members.

“As loyal party men, we would not fold our arms and allow our party to suffer huge political loss,” he said.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.