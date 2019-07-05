Buhari signs N243.3 billion FCT budget into law

Buhari Signing Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N243.37 billion Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Bill 2019, into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Enang told State House correspondents that N130.7 billion of the amount is for capital expenditure while the remaining balance is for recurrent expenditure.

He said: “This amount is from the Statutory Revenue Allocation due to the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is in addition to the budgetary provision of N23,023,593,146 for capital expenditure made in the 2019 Budget earlier assented to by Mr President on May 27, 2019.’’

The presidential aide also disclosed that the president assented to bills for the establishment of two federal polytechnics in Nigeria.

He said the bills were signed “as part of his (President Buhari’s) desire to improve and expand admission opportunities for children in tertiary institutions in the country”.

He named the two polytechnics as the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State; and the Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State.

Mr Enang added that “the law establishing the named polytechnics is standard with laws establishing other federal polytechnics in Nigeria.”

(NAN)

