Court remands man for allegedly hacking neighbour to death

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that Umar Abubakar, a man who allegedly hacked his neighbour, Umaru Mohammed, to death be remanded in prison, pending further police investigation.

The magistrate, Jumoke Bamigboye, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded at Okekura Prison, Ilorin.

She thereafter adjourned the case till July 26 for further mention.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Sanni, told the court the defendant was arrested on June 20 following a fight between the defendant and the deceased.

Mr Sanni also said that the fight ensued between the two, because the deceased did not allow the defendant to play with his sister.

He said further that the incident happened at Banni in Kosubosu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Sanni said the defendant was brought to court on one count of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the completion of investigation.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.