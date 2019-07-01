Kwara Gov approves payment of N450 million to UBEC

Kwara Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Monday approved immediate payment of the N450million to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) that the previous administration had diverted from the UBEC funds.

A release from the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the payment would enable the state to be readmitted to access fund from UBEC to improve basic education in the state.

The approval came a few days after UBEC officials narrated how the previous administration had diverted the N1.5bn 2013 funds allocated to Kwara.

UBEC narrated how that had led to the official blacklisting of the state from funding by the commission.

Mr Ajakaye said the governor signed the documents approving the refund of the N450m during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Bayo Onimago and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance, Benjamin Fatigun in Ilorin.

“The payment of the N450million was a precondition for readmitting Kwara back to the UBEC after a five-year ban under the Abdulfatah Ahmed’s administration,” Mr Ajakaye added.

He said one implication of the payment of the N450million is that the state can now access UBEC funds worth over N5billion once it pays the counterpart funds.

“The situation before now was such that Kwara could no longer approach UBEC because the previous administration diverted the 2013 funds.

“The governor has put that ugly chapter behind the people of Kwara State,” Mr Ajakaye added.

Kwara currently ranked 37th or the lowest on the UBEC Matching Grant Disbursement Performance.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.