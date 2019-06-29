Buhari to constitute committee on communal clashes

PRESIDENTBUHARI PRESIDES OVER VALEDICTORY SESSION: 0B. President Muhammadu Buhari during the valedictory for the Minister held at the Council Chambers State House Wednesday in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 22 2019

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari has begun consultations for an “inclusive stakeholder committee” that will thoroughly interrogate issues that fuel communal conflicts across the country.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the committee when constituted would be saddled with the responsibility of proffering lasting solutions to “age-long disagreements that have claimed lives and property, with particular focus on the Tiv/Jukun relationship in Benue and Taraba States.”

According to the presidential aide, the president was disturbed by communal clashes that have destroyed many lives and property, altered the destinies of families, and raised the profile of insecurity in the country by promoting generational tensions.

He said the committee which would work with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, would include traditional rulers and religious bodies (specifically the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs).

Mr Shehu further stated that the committee would draw its membership from age groups, market/farmer/hunters associations, local and state government officials as well as relevant security agencies.

“President Buhari believes Nigeria’s cultural diversity remains her greatest strength when properly harnessed and harmonized with a collective vision for unity, peace and shared prosperity, urging more patience as the government identifies and works towards creating more understanding,” he added.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advert

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.