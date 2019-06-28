Police Recruitment: Force displays names of candidates at FCT Area Councils

Related News

The FCT Police Command on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates from the territory for recruitment into police at the Area Councils.

A statement by a deputy superintendent of police and spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, called on applicants to visit respective Area Councils to check for their names.

He said the screening exercise would commence at the Command Headquarters in the FCT from July 1 to July 6 by 7 am daily.

Mr Manzah urged shortlisted candidates to report at the screening centre on the date indicated against their names.

According to him, candidates’ mode of dressing for the exercise is white T-shirt on white short.

“They are to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, office file, passport photographs and printout copy of their letter of invitation for the exercise,” he said.

(NAN)