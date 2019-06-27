PDP closes case at Niger election tribunal

Governor Abubakar Bello
Governor Abubakar Bello [Photo credit: National Trail Newspaers]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday closed its case at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, Niger State.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel to PDP, Mohammed Ndayako, presented Tanko Beji as his only witness.

Mr Ndayako adopted his four witness statements on oath and asked the tribunal to use them as evidence in the petition.

He also tendered some documents which the witness mentioned in his statement on oath, after which he notified the court that his client was closing its case.

Counsel to the 1st respondent Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) said he would bring his client, Governor Abubakar Bello, on Friday, to open their defence.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice John Igboji, adjourned the matter until June 28, for the respondents to open their defence.

NAN reports that Umar Nasko, the PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, had sued the APC candidate, Mr Bello and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal.

Mr Nasko alleged that the duo presented forged academic and birth certificates to INEC.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.