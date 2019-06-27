FCTA gives two weeks ultimatum to Lokogoma residents to vacate waterways

Abuja on map
Abuja on map

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday gave two weeks ultimatum to residents of Ipet-5 Estate in Lokogoma District, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), whose buildings are along waterways and road corridors, to vacate the areas.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, gave the warning during an unscheduled visit to the estate, in Abuja.

Mr Ohaa said that after the two weeks ultimatum, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would move in and demolish all structures along the waterways and road corridors.

He said that the buildings to be removed by the administration, after the ultimatum, are structures built on 20 meters from both sides of rivers.

The permanent secretary explained that the buildings along the waterways and road corridors, in the estate, are the cause of the perennial flooding in the area.

He also said that the buildings were built without approval from the administration, adding that the owners of the buildings were given allocations by the administration on where to build, but they have left the original allocations to build on waterways and on road corridors.

He, therefore, advised residents to always conduct investigations and ensure due diligence before agreeing to buy any property, to avoid paying for wrong properties or wrong places.

The Chairman of Lokogoma 11 Residents Association, Stanley Ugwu, revealed that most of the affected buildings were bought from the developers.

He said that the owners of the buildings never believed that due diligence was not conducted before the building was sold to them.

Mr Ugwu, therefore, appealed to the FCTA to assist the affected building owners to get compensation from the developers, adding that it was only the administration that could enforce such action.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.