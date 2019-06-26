Court orders wife to produce two witnesses to prove abuse case against husband

Related News

A Gudu Area Court on Wednesday ordered a 14-year-old housewife, Hadiza Bala, to produce another set of witnesses to prove her case of abuse against her estranged husband, Abubakar Usman.

The judge, Ado Muktar, ordered Ejike Ejifor, counsel to the plaintiff, to produce witnesses who have knowledge of the abuse as claimed by Ms Bala.

Earlier, the judge disqualified the two witnesses who testified on her behalf, saying, “their testimonies lacked substance of the abuse as claimed before the court.”

He further adjourned the case until July 11, for the continuation of hearing.

Ms Bala had told the court on June 14 that she would not go back to her estranged husband for fear of her life.

She sought for the dissolution of her one-year marriage to Mr Usman.

“I am afraid for my life. I cannot live under the same roof with my husband due to his constant physical abuse.

”Only the living can marry,” she told the court.

Earlier, the 14-year-old bride presented two witnesses to prove her case before the court.

A witness, their landlord, Quadin Ibrahim, told the court, “I was a witness to an incident where she ran out of the house naked on one occasion and later her parents came and took her to their house,” he said.

(NAN)