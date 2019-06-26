Taxi driver in court for allegedly kidnapping 10 children

Related News

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old taxi driver, Kenneth Edet, in an Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly kidnapping 10 children.

The police charged Mr Edet, who lives in Mpape, with one count of abduction.

The prosecution counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the case was reported at the Mpape Police Station on June 22.

Mr Ochayi alleged that the defendant was apprehended at a burial ground in Mashafa Village by some people when they heard a sound coming from his car.

He said the children were aged between 12 and 18 years.

Mr Ochayi said during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory answer as to where he was taking them to.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mr Ibrahim ordered that the surety must be reasonable and reliable.

He also ordered that the surety must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

Mr Ibrahim adjourned the case until July 24 for hearing.

(NAN)