INEC presents certificate of return to Niger senator

Related News

Following a court order, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday presented a certificate of return to Mohammed Musa as the senator representing Niger-east.

The presentation follows a judgement delivered by the Supreme Court last week.

The commission announced the presentation via its Twitter handle with accompanying pictures.

“Presentation of Certificate of Return to Senator-elect, Hon. Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State by INEC National Comm, Mohammed K. Haruna @ INEC HQ, Abuja,” the commission tweeted.

Mr Musa is expected to be sworn in when the Senate resumes next week.

Judgement

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by David Umaru asking it to affirm him as the senator-elect of Niger East senatorial district.

Mr Umaru was sworn in with others on June 11 as Senator representing Niger East.

The court, in a unanimous judgement led by Ibrahim Muhammad, held that Mr Umaru, who was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), was not validly nominated by the party.

The court said it was satisfied that the appellant, Mohammed Musa, was the rightful winner of the primary election APC conducted for the senatorial district.

The court set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which on April 8 affirmed Mr Umaru as the winner of the senatorial seat.

Consequently, the Supreme Court restored the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which declared Mr Musa as the validly nominated candidate of the APC for the election.

The apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, without delay, issue a certificate of return to Mr Musa as the senator representing Niger East.