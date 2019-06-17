Nasarawa gets new SSG

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointments of Aliyu Tijjani-Ahmed as new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The information is in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and Special Services Office of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa, Abubakar Ishaq.

According to him, Yakubu Lamai, has also been appointed as Director General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, a position he occupied during the immediate past administration of Umaru Al-Makura.

Other appointments include: John Mamman as Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Dominic Bako – Special Adviser on Finance, while Abubakar Imam-Zanwa is Special Adviser on Matters.

Also appointed were Samuel Egya, Special Adviser, Governor’s Officer and Abubakar Murtala Mohammed is to serve as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Development Partners.

Mr Ishaq noted that the appointments was in furtherance of the commitment of the new administration to commence the implementation of its policies and programmes for sustained development in the state.

The new appointees would be inaugurated on Wednesday at the Government House, he added.

Mr Sule had on May 31 announced his first set of appointments after inauguration, comprising nine senior special assistants.

(NAN)

