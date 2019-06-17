Court remands bricklayer for allegedly killing sex worker

Related News

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a bricklayer, Sodiq Kazeem, who allegedly murdered a commercial sex worker, Yemisi Adekoya, be remanded in prison.

Magistrate Mary Bamidele ordered that Mr Kazeem be remanded in Mandala Prison, Ilorin.

Ms Bamidele adjourned the matter until June 28, for mention.

The defendant is charged with two counts of culpable homicide and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Rodah Kayode told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30 at the Coca Cola area of Ilorin.

Ms Kayode said the defendant was arrested at the scene of the crime while attempting to escape with a stolen hotel wall fan.

She said that investigation revealed that that a fight ensued between the defendant and the woman after he refused to pay her the N2, 500 he agreed to pay her.

“He claimed he could only afford N2000 after the sexual intercourse,” the prosecutor said.

Ms Kayode said that in the process, the defendant hit the victim and her head hit the wall.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 221 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

Ms Kayode urged the court to remand the defendant pending the completion of the investigation.

