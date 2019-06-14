Niger gets new chief judge

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Justice Aliyu Mayaki on Friday took the oath of office as the Acting Chief Judge of Niger state.

Mr Mayaki took oath of office at a valedictory court session in honour of the former Chief Judge, Justice Ahmed Bima, who has attained the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Mr Bima was appointed acting Chief Judge on January 28 and confirmed on June 13.

In his remarks, Mr Bima highlighted some of his achievements to include rehabilitation of magistrate courts in the state.

According to him, others includes training of staff, provision of computers for Magistrates and Management staff among others.

“From January, 2019 to dated, we were able to impact positively in our own little way, as a build-up on the legacy left behind by my predecessor.

“This progress was achieved in the areas of infrastructure development, training of staff and provision of computers for magistrates,” he added

The oath of office for the acting Chief Judge was administered by the deputy governor, Ahmed Ketso.

