Why I want to replace Ayokunle as CAN president

As the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) presidential election draws closer, a clergyman, Caleb Ahima, has said his vision is to unite all Christians and promote peaceful coexistence in the country, if elected.

Mr Ahima, who made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday, said, “I am on a rescue mission in CAN and very willing to make sacrifices for its turn around and vibrancy.

“The greatest challenge before the Church in Nigeria today is leadership and I am out to give that quality and purposeful leadership.

“A nation is more or less a system, which is at the mercy the value driving it, therefore the vibrancy of the Christian missions/missionaries and activities upon which the nation depends for direction.

“Leadership is making things happen. I am coming into the Association with a mindset to move it forward for the benefit of all Christians and Nigerians as a whole.

“I am ready to make grave sacrifices giving the vision I have for CAN and Nigeria. All I need is the privilege during our crucial forth coming presidential election slated for June 17 and June 18, to bring it to bear for the benefit of the nation

“We have only Nigeria as our nation and we must together defend, preserve and nurture her for our good, ‘’ he asserted.

Mr Ahima will challenge the incumbent CAN President, Supo Ayokunle, for the leadership of the association during an election scheduled to hold at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja on June 17 and June 18

The challenger, who is the current President of TEKAN/ECWA, Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, considers himself as one with the needed qualification and pedigree to lead and transform CAN as desired.

He described CAN as a gathering of believers of diverse backgrounds.

According to him, it is with that understanding that the election should be approached in order not to discriminate against anybody or favour any camp.

“There are five blocs of CAN and my leadership style will ensure everybody is brought on board and ensure there is mutual respect for each other and for every person to be seen to be carried along for our collective interest,’’ he added.

He expressed readiness to take the mantle of leadership of the association and called on delegates to vote for him come June 18.

(NAN)