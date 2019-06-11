First-time lawmaker Abdullahi Wuse is Niger Assembly Speaker

Niger State House of Assembly (Photo Credit: Sun Newspaper)
The Niger House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Abdullahi Wuse (APC), member representing Tafa Constituency, as the speaker of the 9th Assembly in the state.

Mr Wuse was declared speaker following his nomination by a member representing Chachanga, Ahmed Marafa (APC), the immediate past speaker of the assembly.

NAN reports that Bako Alfa (APC), representing Bida I, was declared deputy speaker following his nomination by Ndagi Baba, (APC) member representing Lavun.

Messrs Wuse and Alfa were the only officials nominated for their respective positions after which they were declared speaker and deputy speaker respectively by the Clerk of the House, Abdullahi Kagara.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker pledged to work with his colleagues to move the state forward.

“I want to thank my colleagues for finding me worthy to occupy this exalted position.

“My colleagues and we will do our best to churn out bills and motions that will move the state forward,” he added.

NAN reports that 22 out of 27 members of the state assembly took the oath of office.

NAN reports that Wuse, who was born in 1963, is a first-term member in the House of Assembly and a former chairman of Tafa Local Government Area. (NAN)

