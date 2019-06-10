Suspected herders kill student, rape another in Plateau university

Related News

Some students of Plateau State University have narrated how suspected herdsmen attacked the institution female hostel on Sunday, killing one undergraduate and raping another female.

The student killed, Sheni Kimarti, was a 100 level fresher of the Department of Geography, who was matriculated last Friday.

Most of the students who spoke with our correspondent under the condition of anonymity because of fear of being attacked told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred late Sunday evening.

One of the female students, whose hostel was raided said the victim of rape was forced after she was threatened.

“We heard gunshots around 11 p.m. yesterday. We saw some men who disguised like farmers and believed to be ‘Fulani’ herdsmen. They took our property and raped one of us.”

Another student, Aisha, told PREMIUM TIMES that it was late before the police could come.

“They appeared scary. Those guys are gunmen. They didn’t just get away with anybody, but unfortunately, we lost one of our students.”

PREMIUM TIMES enquiries revealed that the institution has, in the past, suffered a series of such attacks.

“What made this popular was the fact that somebody was killed. This is not the first time we are witnessing the sad crisis. Our friends are raped daily, and it is a general problem,” another student disclosed.

Confirmation

Confirming the incident, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Yohana Izam, said the student died after sustaining gunshot injuries.

A statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from the office of the VC read: “the Vice-Chancellor Professor Yohana Daniel Izam regrets the demise of the promising young man particularly after successful matriculation held at the University last week Friday.

“Professor Izam on behalf of the University Community and particularly Management of the Institution is deeply touched by this act of man’s inhumanity to man and sincerely extends the deepest sympathy of Management to the deceased parents and the entire University Community over this shocking development.”

He also appealed for calm and cooperation “especially among the students as the University’s Campus Security Committee in collaboration with the Special Task Force have since swung into action to review the situation with a view of identifying the perpetrators of the crime so that this ugly occurrence can be permanently nipped in the bud.”

Also, the state police spokesperson, Tyopev Matthias, confirmed the death of the student while at a Cottage Hospital in Bokkos.

“The area is calm now after the Plateau Police Command’s interface with the students and Management of the University. ”

He also said efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects.