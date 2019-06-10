Kwara postpones June 12 celebrations

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]

The Kwara State Government has shifted activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day in the state to Friday, June 14.

“This to enable State Governors, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the invitation of the Federal Government, to join Mr President and over 80 foreign leaders and dignitaries at the inaugural national commemoration of the day in the capital Abuja,” according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the Governor.

“What this means is that the event slated for the Metropolitan Square and State Banquet in Ilorin will now hold on Friday 14th June instead of Wednesday, June 12.

“Kwara will nonetheless observe the national holiday slated for June 12 as earlier announced by the Federal Government. There will be no new holiday on Friday.”

The statement noted that many other states are also changing their own schedule of the event in order to join President Muhammadu Buhari for the inaugural June 12 commemoration in Abuja.

“We urge the Kwara public and all invitees (from outside Kwara) to the events in Kwara State to please take note of this slight change in the schedule,” it added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.