Kwara Assembly passed 47 bills in four years – Speaker

The Kwara State House of Assembly, which was inaugurated in June 2015 by former Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed, on Friday, held a valedictory session to end it activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the event, which was presided by the Speaker, Ali Ahmad, was attended by former members of the House and people from across the state.

The Speaker, while addressing the session after each of the 22 out of 24 members present, made flashback to their four years experiences as lawmakers, describing the experience as memorable.

He said the eight legislature passed 47 bills in four years that was aimed at uplifting the standard of living of the residents and bring more development to the state.

Mr Ahmad called on the incoming ninth legislature to complement the achievements recorded by the eight legislature for more development to be attained in the state.

The Assembly premises was besieged by some relations and well-wishers of the former members.

(NAN)

