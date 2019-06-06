Kogi Assembly re-elects Speaker

Related News

Matthew Kolawole, speaker of the immediate past Kogi 6th Assembly was on Thursday re-elected Speaker of the newly inaugurated 7th House of Assembly of the state.

Mr Kolawole, a former Majority Leader of the House, who represents Kabba-Bunu constituency, was re-elected after the inauguration of the assembly by the Governor Yahaya Bello.

The second timer was elected alongside other former principal officers of the House including, Ahmed Mohammad (APC-Ankpa I) as Deputy Speaker and Bello Balogun-Abdullahi (APC-Ajaokuta) who retained his position as Majority leader.

Other elected principal officers are Ndakwo Idris (APC-Lokoja II), Deputy Majority Leader, Muktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), Chief Whip and Ododo Moses Edoko, (APC-Dekina Biraidu), Deputy Chief Whip.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Kolawole said he would ensure effective legislation for promotion of good governance in the state.

He thanked the governor for his support so far and other stakeholders for their cooperation.

The 7th Assembly was inaugurated by the governor in line with section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended.

Mr Bello said the constitution provided for the executive governor of a state to issue a proclamation for holding of the first session of a newly constituted state Assembly.

The governor thanked the people of the state for their support and pledged that the 25-member All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated Assembly would not betray the trust reposed in them.

(NAN)