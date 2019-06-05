Plateau Assembly passed 31 bills in four years – Speaker

Plateau State House of Assembly Photo Credit: m.thenigerianvoice.com

The Plateau State House of Assembly says it passed 31 bills during the four years of the 8th assembly.

Speaker of the assembly, Joshua Madaki, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the 8th assembly in the state was inaugurated on June 8, 2015.

Mr Madaki, who became speaker in July 11, 2018, after his predecessor, Peter Azi, was impeached, said all the bills passed had direct bearing on lives of the people of the state.

He added that bills, which had been assented to by the governor are fundamental to the growth and development of the state.

“In all, the 8th assembly successfully passed a total of 31 bills in the last four years.

“These bills will surely lift the history of the state, because they are so fundamental to the path of driving good governance to the people,” he said.

Mr Madaki added that the assembly was able to achieve the feat owing to the support and cooperation accorded him by his colleagues and also staff of the assembly.

He also commended the cordial relationship the House enjoyed with the executive arm in the state, and urged that same gesture be accorded the incoming 9th assembly.

Mr Madaki, however, decried paucity of funds in the assembly, which according to him, hindered performance of legislative functions optimally.

“One thing I will urge the executive arm is to ensure timely release of funds to the incoming assembly to enable it carry out its functions diligently.

“The financial bottleneck where funds have to pass through memos, approvals and releases is a serious challenge and should be checked,” he said.

A valedictory session to end the tenure of the 8th assembly will hold on Thursday.
(NAN)

