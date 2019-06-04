Kwara govt spends N2.2 billion on workers’ May salary

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi
Civil Servants in Kwara State have started receiving their May salaries, following the directives of the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olanrewaju, said the directives covered payments to workers in the Civil Service, Teaching Service, pensioners, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the three state owned media houses.

Mr Olanrewaju also said the members of staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), teachers, Local Government workers and pensioners were also paid their May salary.

He added that the Abdulrazaq-led administration was committed to run an open and transparent government and promised to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Mr Olanrewaju said a total sum of N3.2billion statutory allocation was received by the Kwara Government as federal allocation for the month of May.

He said out of this amount, N2.2billion went into payment of state workers and pensioners, all of who got their full remuneration for the month.

The press secretary said the entire money that came for various local governments also went directly into paying workers’ salaries, which covered only 85 per cent of their salaries.

He explained that Kwara Government did not take anything from the local government funds in line with the new directive separating state funds from that of local governments.

“Kwara State will observe this regulation to the letter,” he said.

(NAN)

