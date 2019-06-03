Sallah: Police deploy 2,000 personnel in Nasarawa

prayer ground
Muslims praying. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]

The Police command in Nasarawa State has deployed 2,000 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration, a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Samaila Usman, has said.

The statement made available to journalists on Monday in Lafia, the state capital indicated that regular and plain cloth police officers had been deployed across the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Mr Usman explained that rigorous patrol would be sustained along the major highways to protect travelers.

He said officers would also be deployed to all eid praying grounds, recreational centres and strategic locations to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Mr Usman quoted Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, as congratulating the Muslim Ummah for the successful Ramadan fast, and wishing them a blissful Sallah celebration.

Mr Longe, the statement added, charged people of the state to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period, urging them to call two telephone lines – 08108795930 and 08112692680 – when in distress.

(NAN)

