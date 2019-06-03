Kwara governor appoints committee to review sales of govt property

Related News

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has appointed a committee to review the sales of the state government property by the immediate past administration of former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

This was disclosed in a statement, on Monday, signed by the deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju.

It said the committee has 11 members with a former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) who was also a senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District between 1999 and 2001, Sulaiman Ajadi, as the chairperson.

The statement said the committee was directed to identify the affected property and beneficiaries, examine the procedure/processes for disposal/sale and examine whether or not such sales are in conformity with public interest, among others.

It said the committee has two weeks to submit its findings.

Mr Abdulrasaq won the March 9 governorship elections with 331,546 to beat his closest rival, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Razaq Atunwa, who scored 114,754 votes.

He was sworn in as the new state governor On May 29, succeeding Mr Ahmed.

The Names of the Committee Members

1. Senator Ajadi Makanjuola Suleman – Chairman

2. Alhaji AbdulRahman Giwa – Member

3. Tunji Balogun Alanamu – Member

4. Alhaji AbdulRahman Oyinloye – Member

5. Alhaji Umar Jimada – Member

6. Alhaji Ibrahim Salman – Member

(Director General, Bureau of Lands)

7. Mr Odetokun, A.M. – Member

(Permanent Secretary, General Services)

8. AbdulRaheem Baki – Member

(Director of Building Services, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development)

9. Shina Mudasir Akorede – Member

(Director of Admin and Finance, Government House)

10. Mr Kayode O. Ibiyemi (Estate Valuer) – Member

11. Alhaji Tunde Aremu – Secretary

(Permanent Secretary, Political, Cabinet and Special Services)