Kwara governor appoints committee to review sales of govt property

AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)
AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has appointed a committee to review the sales of the state government property by the immediate past administration of former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

This was disclosed in a statement, on Monday, signed by the deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju.

It said the committee has 11 members with a former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) who was also a senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District between 1999 and 2001, Sulaiman Ajadi, as the chairperson.

The statement said the committee was directed to identify the affected property and beneficiaries, examine the procedure/processes for disposal/sale and examine whether or not such sales are in conformity with public interest, among others.

It said the committee has two weeks to submit its findings.

Mr Abdulrasaq won the March 9 governorship elections with 331,546 to beat his closest rival, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Razaq Atunwa, who scored 114,754 votes.

He was sworn in as the new state governor On May 29, succeeding Mr Ahmed.

The Names of the Committee Members

1. Senator Ajadi Makanjuola Suleman – Chairman

2. Alhaji AbdulRahman Giwa – Member

3. Tunji Balogun Alanamu – Member

4. Alhaji AbdulRahman Oyinloye – Member

5. Alhaji Umar Jimada – Member

6. Alhaji Ibrahim Salman – Member

(Director General, Bureau of Lands)

7. Mr Odetokun, A.M. – Member

(Permanent Secretary, General Services)

8. AbdulRaheem Baki – Member

(Director of Building Services, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development)

9. Shina Mudasir Akorede – Member

(Director of Admin and Finance, Government House)

10. Mr Kayode O. Ibiyemi (Estate Valuer) – Member

11. Alhaji Tunde Aremu – Secretary

(Permanent Secretary, Political, Cabinet and Special Services)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.