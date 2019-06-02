Kwara deputy governor calls for public cooperation, support

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi
Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi

The Kwara State government has called on the people to cooperate and work together with the new administration in the task of developing the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, made the call on Sunday while addressing a congregation at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

Mr Alabi said the state could only progress with the support and prayer of the people.

He implored the people to embrace peace and love for one another to overcome all challenges.

He restated the desire and determination of the government to work assiduously for the progress and development of the state.

He said Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is peace-loving and accommodating and is ready to uplift the state in all ramifications.

He promised that the administration would not deprive the people of their rights and entitlements.

Earlier, the minister in charge of the church, Akintunde Abdullahi, charged the people to always pray for those in leadership positions to succeed in repositioning the state and the nation. (NAN)

