Again, troops cause traffic jam on Nyanya-Abuja highway

TRAFFIC GRIDLOCK ON THE ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY DUE TO FLOOD ON THE ZUBA END OF THE OUTER NORTHERN EXPRESSWAY, FOLLOWING A DOWNPOUR IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (26/9/16). 7192/26/9/2016/BJO/NAN

Motorists plying the Keffi-Abuja highway into the Abuja city centre had a hectic time on Friday as troops took positions at different areas of the road, conducting checks.

The troops deployed in Mararaba junction and Checkpoint, the boundary between the FCT and Nasarawa State, as well as Nyanya, Kugbo and AyA overhead bridge, subjected the motorists to checks.

The check at the rush hour prompted a huge traffic build up, forcing many workers in the FCT, who reside in Masaka, Mararaba, Karu and Jikwoyi areas, to report late for work.

Motorists had a similar experience on Wednesday as troops barricaded the highway to restrict vehicular movement when President Muhammadu Buhari took the oath of office for a second term at the Eagle Square.

The Nigerian Army did not offer any reason for the troops’ action.

All efforts to get the army spokesperson to comment on the situation did not yield any result.

He neither took a call to his line nor respond to a text message sent to him at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

