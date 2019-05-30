Benue Assembly recalls seven suspended members

BENUE-ASSEMBLY
Benue State house of Aseembly. [Photo credit: Voice of Nigeria (VON)]

The Benue State House of Assembly has recalled the seven members it suspended last July 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the members were recalled during plenary on Thursday.

Moving a motion for the recall, the House Majority Leader, Avine Agbom, recalled that the members were suspended for six months during plenary.

Those suspended, he recalled, included Terkimbi Ikyange (Ushogo/APC), Benjamin Adanyi (Makurdi South/APC), Nick Eworo (Obi/APC), Terhemba Chabo (Gboko West/APC), James Okefe (Okpokwu/APC), Adam Okloho (Adoka-Ugboju/APC), and Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC).

Mr Agbom further recalled that the suspension was extended for another three months at the completion of the six months.

“The suspended members have served their suspension obediently, so it is imperative to lift the sanction; we were inaugurated as a team and should leave in the same manner,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Ianna Jato (Katsina-Ala East/PDP), urged members to support the lifting of the suspension to enable the six members attend sittings of the House henceforth.

Ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Johnson Ahubi, declared the suspension lifted, and advised the affected members to resume sittings henceforth. .

The eighth assembly will wind up its activities on June 3 to pave way for the ninth assembly.

(NAN)

