Kwara Assembly passes FoI Bill

Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Photo Credit: Twitter)
The Kwara State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill into law.

The bill was passed after the House approved the 32 clauses in the report presented by the Committee on Information after the outcome of a public hearing on the bill.

The bill seeks to ease access to public records and information as well as protect public records from unauthorised persons in public interest.

The Speaker, Ali Ahmad, after the passage of the bill, directed the clerk of the house, Alimah Perogi, to provide a clean copy for the governor’s assent.

Meanwhile, the house has appealed to the newly sworn-in governor to operate an open door policy and inclusive governance for more development to be attained in the state.

The House made the appeal in a resolution after adopting a motion moved by Ahmed Ibn-Mohammed, congratulating the new governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, and his deputy, Kayode Alabi.

The motion, which was seconded by Saheed Popoola, was in support of all members at the plenary.

The Speaker urged the governor to always assent to resolutions made by the 9th Assembly in order to promote sustainable development.

(NAN)

