Kwara new gov assumes office, holds maiden Security Council meeting

AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Thursday performed his first official duty by holding Security Council meeting to receive briefings from all the heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, was attended by all the members of the council, including the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among others.

The Council comprises of the governor, his Deputy, heads of the Police, Directorate of State service (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Emir of Ilorin as Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Mr Egbetokun said members of the Council met with the governor who showed deep understanding of security as the Chairman of the State’s Security Council.

“He understands that without security, no meaningful development can be achieved.

“The Security Chiefs took turns to brief His Excellency about the security situation in the state. All the issues raised were discussed and decisions were made,” he said.

The Governor also met with the State Council of Chiefs with 16 of the 19 members in attendance the meeting.

Mr Abdulrazaq had earlier inspected Government House and Governor’s Lodge.

(NAN)

