Gov Bello dissolves Niger cabinet

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger State has dissolved the State Executive Council and directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their permanent secretaries.

He also directed other political appointees to handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

The directives are in a statement by Jibrin Ndace, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Minna.

Mr Ndace stated that the governor gave the directives during a valedictory session of the council on Monday night.

He noted that the governor commended members of the Executive Council and Special Advisers and directed that all handover should be done on or before 12 midnight on Tuesday.

He expressed his appreciation to the council members for offering themselves to serve the state.

The governor said, “I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state.

“You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago.

“The modest actualisation of the `Restoration Agenda’ was a product of our collective efforts.

“I want to wish every one of you success in your future endeavours while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state.

“Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well.”

The valedictory session had in attendance, members of the state Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Directors of Personnel Management, Departments, Ministries and other stakeholders.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.