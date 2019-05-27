Five people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis – Police

Related News

No fewer than five persons were killed and 12 houses burnt on Sunday in violence that erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the police said.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, said the violence broke out following the discovery of the body of one Enock Monday. The corpse was found between Dutse Uku and Anguwan Damisa communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said residents of the area where the body was found began a protest after receiving the news of the death of Mr Enock.

“On the 26/05/2019 at about 1130hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a report from one Sarki Arum ‘m’ of Tina Area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State that one Enock Monday ‘m’ of Tina was seen lying motionless at an area between Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa in Jos North Local Government.

“The command immediately mobilised to the area and removed the body to Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and corpse deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Youth of the area started protesting when the news of Enock’s death filtered into the community.

“The Area Commander Jos Metro mobilised personnel of the divisions within his jurisdiction and moved with the Commanding Officer of 8PMF and the Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Gwong Division under whose jurisdiction the crime was committed to the scene of the crime.

“As a result of the protest, five (5) persons lost their lives and twelve (12) houses were burnt down,” he said.

Mr Terna, however, said peace has been restored to the affected area by the police and other security agencies.

He said police officers are constantly patrolling the area. He called on residents of the area to remain calm as efforts are on to track and arrest those involved in the violence.