Court remands man accused of murdering mistress’s husband

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered a man accused of murdering his mistress’s husband to be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Malik Mogaji, who did not take the plea of the accused, Abdullahi Ali, ordered that he be taken to the Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin.

He adjourned the case until June 17 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Adebayo Thomas, told the court that Mr Ali was arrested on April 26, following information that he trespassed into Salleh Zakariyau’s house and stabbed him to death.

Mr Thomas said Mr Ali conspired with one Umaru, who is at large, and killed Mr Zakariyau.

He said that the killing followed a warning the deceased gave Mr Ali to stay away from his wife.

He said the incident happened in Bawagana Camp Via Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.

(NAN)