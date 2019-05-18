FCT pilgrims board approves N1.5m as 2019 hajj fare

Hajj pilgrims
Hajj pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has approved N1.5 million as the 2019 Hajj fares for intending pilgrims in the territory.

The Public Relations Officer of the Board, Muhammad Lawal, in a statement on Saturday said all intending pilgrims from the territory would also get a flat Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) of $800 as fixed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON).

He said the release of the hajj fare was sequel to the release of its approved hajj fare for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by NAHCON.

He explained that the increase in the fare above that of 2018 was as a result of increase of cost of services in Saudi Arabia in addition to exchange rate of naira to a dollar.

The PRO restated the determination of the board to do all within its powers to provide befitting services to those who would perform the 2019 hajj through it.

He said the staff of the board underwent thorough training to enhance their productivity in handling hajj affairs considering its importance to each and every Muslim.

The spokesperson disclosed that intending pilgrims, who have made a deposit, are to immediately balance their payment before May 31 to enable the board meet up with the deadline set by NAHCON.

Mr Lawal warned intending pilgrims who are yet to submit their completed application forms and e-passports to do so before the deadline or have themselves to blame.

He also advised residents who have the intention of performing the Hajj through the board to get registered with the officials of the board across the six area councils of the territory via a bank draft of the hajj fare package before the end of the month. (NAN)

