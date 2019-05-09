VC appointment: Kwara University shut down indefinitely

Kwara State University
Kwara State University

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has shut down the institution indefinitely following the recent developments surrounding the appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellor by the state government.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Sakah Mahmud, a professor, announced the decision of the management in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to him, the temporary closure was to serve as a preventive measure against any possible a breakdown of law and order.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had on May 7, announced the appointment of Kenneth Adeyemi, as the acting Vice-Chancellor pending the expiration of Abdulrasheed Na’Allah’s tenure in July.

The institution’s Governing Council, however, disassociated itself from the acting VC’s appointment, stating that it was not in line with the institution’s law.

”Due to the recent developments in our state and in the University and our students’ reactions to the appointment of an acting VC in which the students gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the government.

“The University Management and three members of its Governing Council met on May 8, and decided to close the institution temporarily, until further notice as a preventive measure against any possible disturbances.

”I want to re-emphasise that this measure is to ensure the security of our great institution.

”I am in touch with the Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, and he indicates total support that closing the institution at this time is the best option.

”Thank God that exams have been completed and grading are still ongoing, with some lecturers already uploading their grades,” he said.

He, however, urged members of staff as well as the students to vacate the campus quietly to ensure the safety of lives and property.

”Reports reaching us indicates that contingent of police were coming toward the campus and it took the intervention of some stakeholders in the state to get them returned to Ilorin.

”KWASU does not want any situation in which the ongoing temporary crisis which can be safely and easily resolved by the grace of God lead to loss of lives and property.

”Please take your luggage and other personal belongings and go home safely until further notice,” he said.

(NAN)

