Plateau govt to demolish burnt Jos market on May 19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)
The Plateau government is to demolish some sections of the burnt Jos Main Market on Sunday, May 19.

A statement signed by Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication advised those living within 200 metres of the market to vacate on Friday May 17, by 6 p.m.

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement as all entry points to the market will be closed for the safety of members of the public.

“Government regrets the inconveniences this may cause members of the public,” he said.

He reiterated the governor, Simon Lalong’s commitment to rebuilding the burnt Jos Main Market.

Mr Dati added that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the site is cleared to create the enabling environment for the rebuilding work to commence.

(NAN)

