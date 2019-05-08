Kwara North APC elders list offices it wants allocated to district

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
APC logo used to illustrate the story.

The Kwara North All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Council, on Wednesday, called on Governor-elect Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq to ensure fair and equitable distribution of political appointments in the state.

In a communique jointly signed by Abubakar Mora, the chairman of the council, and Manzuma Abdulmalik, the Secretary, on Wednesday in Abuja, the elders said such approach would guarantee unity and strengthen the party in the state.

The group advised that Kwara North should get the ministerial slot, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Membership of APC National Executive Committee (NEC), and Speakership of the State House of Assembly.

They condemned some self-serving leaders for misplacing priorities of the area, adding that the plight of the zone would no longer be taken with levity.

The zone, according to the group, gave an average of 82 per cent of total votes from the area in the just concluded general elections.
They said further that the region was not in contest with anybody or group of persons either within or outside the senatorial district.

The elders’ council also emphasised that equity and fair play in sharing of political offices remained the key for building an all-inclusive government which the governor-elect is championing.

According to the group, getting the highly coveted ministerial slot and SSG position would ensure inclusiveness of the zone in the politics of the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.