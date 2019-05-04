AEDC explains power outage in parts of Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says present power outage in parts of the FCT is due to a technical fault on the 33kV feeder serving the affected areas from the Kukwaba transmission substation.

AEDC in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, in Abuja on Friday listed the affected areas to include Galadimawa, part of Lokogoma, Sun City Estate, National Stadium, Human Rights Radio, Games Village, Machido Estate and other surrounding areas.

Mr Fadipe, however, said appropriate measures were presently being taken by the technical crew of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to rectify the fault and ensure restoration in the shortest time possible.

He apologised to the affected customers for the inconveniences caused by the outage, noting that TCN engineers were still working on the equipment as at 6:15 p.m.

(NAN).

