Herdsman remanded in prison for alleged murder

Cattle
Cattle used to illustrate the story.

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a herdsman, Suleiman Adamu, over alleged murder.

Magistrate Mariam Yahaya did not take the plea of the accused but ordered that he be remanded in Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin.

She ordered the police to return the case file to the Kwara Department of Public Prosecution.

Ms Yahaya adjourned the case until May 24 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Abegunde Elijah, informed the court that the accused was arrested following the information received from the deceased’s brother, Mustapha Abubakar.

Mr Elijah said when a search was conducted in the house of the accused, police recovered a dane gun, a locally-made cut-to-size revolver pistol, six cartridges and two pairs of rubber shoes.

He said the investigation revealed that the accused person allegedly killed one Abdulkareem Musa in his residence in Dutsi Camp in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of Penal Code Law.

(NAN)

