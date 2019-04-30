Kwara Reps-elect back Gbajabiamila as Speaker

Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The six House of Representatives members-elect from Kwara under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their weight behind Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House.

Tunji Olawuyi, the spokesperson of the group and lawmaker representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the group unanimously resolved to support Mr Gbajabiamila.

“We are all in support of the party’s stand on Gbajabiamila as Speaker for the 9th Assembly.

“This is what the party wants and we are going by it to avoid a repeat of 2015 where some people sold out the party.

“Hon. Gbajabiamila has everything required to lead the 9th House of Representatives, ” Mr Olawuyi said.

Mr Olawuyi, who is the campaign coordinator for North Central Zone, called on other members from across the country to support Mr Gbajabiamila in order to fast track the development of the country. (NAN)

