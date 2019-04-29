Man jailed eight years after raping minor, stabbing complainant

Court symbol used to illustrate the story

A Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court in Niger has sentenced a 50-year-old man, Sani Yusuf, to eight years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Mr Yusuf was arraigned on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and for causing grievous hurt.

The police prosecutor, Bello Mohammed, told the court that a woman, Asabe Zagi of Tudun Fulani, Minna reported the matter at the Bosso police station on March 27.

Mr Mohammed stated that the complainant accused Mr Yusuf of having carnal knowledge of her 14-year-old grand-daughter on three occasions when she went to fetch water from the house, where he works as a security guard.

The prosecutor said when the complainant confronted the convict on the issue, ”he stabbed her with a knife and injured her”.

He noted that the offences were contrary to sections 18(2) and 248 (2) of the Niger State Child Rights Law 2010 and the Penal Code law respectively.

When the charges were read to Mr Yusuf, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced him to eight years in prison without an option of fine on the first count charge and three years in prison or a fine of N100, 000 on the second.

The Magistrate said the sentences are to run concurrently.

(NAN)

