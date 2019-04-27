Nasarawa Poly matriculates 3,681 students, urges them to abide by regulations

Related News

The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa (FPN) in Nasarawa State on Saturday matriculated over 3,681 students, comprising 2,361 National Diploma and 1,320 Higher National Diploma students for the 2018 and 2019 academic session.

Delivering his speech at the venue of the 35th Matriculation ceremony, the Rector, Abdullahi Ahmed, enjoined the students to endeavour to live in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Polytechnic.

He urged the students to tolerate each other and live peacefully among themselves, warning that no one would go scot-free if found wanting at any point in time.

“As you all know, you cannot strive for excellence if you are not disciplined. We live in a civilized society, and civility and decency must reflect in all our actions.

“The Polytechnic is governed by rules and regulations and there are procedures for engaging in various activities.

“I, therefore, urge all students to carefully read the regulations and follow the procedures accordingly. I assure you that if you do this, your days in the Polytechnic shall be happy and fruitful,” Mr Ahmed said.

The rector urged the students to shun anti-social activities such as occultism, examination malpractice, and use of narcotic drugs. He advised them to study diligently towards achieving excellence.

He said the institution had not lost focus towards achieving its mission of moulding students to become disciplined, skilled and innovative for self-actualisation and national development.

Mr Ahmed disclosed that the management was working towards a conducive environment for teaching, research and learning. This would ensure successful accreditation and reaccreditation of its programmes.

“Recently, many structures and facilities in the school were rehabilitated, including classrooms and students’ hostels, while some of the ongoing projects (Lecture Halls, Office Complex, ICT Complex, and Auditorium, etc.) were either completed or nearing completion to cater for our expansion.

“More importantly, all our programmes were accredited and or reaccredited and our carrying capacity increased.

“We are making effort to introduce more programmes, especially in the fields of Science, Technical and Vocational programmes.

“At the moment, the facilities for Mechatronics Department have been supplied, installed and staff trained. This is giving a signal to the commencement of National Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering very soon.”

Mr Ahmed said efforts to commence degree programmes in affiliation with some top-ranking Nigerian Universities received a boost. This happened with the Approval-in-Principle granted by one of the Universities to commence the Degree programmes in 10 different courses.

“We hope to finalise all the formalities with the view to commencing from the next Academic session.”

He, therefore, solicited the support, loyalty, commitment, and cooperation of all staff and students to make the Polytechnic a world-class institution of higher learning.

