Septuagenarian arraigned for allegedly defrauding church members N2.2 million

A Senior Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday ordered that a 70-year-old man, Ibrahim Akande, be remanded in Okelele in Oke-kura Prison over alleged N2.2 million job scam.

Mr Akande, who lives on No. 57, Olaniya compound, Ilorin, is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and advance fee fraud.

Senior Magistrate Abdulrahman Dasuki who gave the order, adjourned the case until May 6, for further mention.

The prosecutor, Folorunsho Zacheous, a police inspector, told the court that on April 4, the office of the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad, Ilorin, received a letter of complaint from a lawyer, Olatunbosun Moses, who represents I.D Hammed & Co of No: 10B Ammilegbe road, Ilorin.

He alleged that the defendant who was a member of Powerful Prayer Bible Church, Unity road, Ilorin, sometime in August 2017, conspired with one Oyetunde Abayomi, now at large and defrauded some members of the church to the tune of N2.2 million.

Zacheous alleged that the N2.2 million was paid into the defendant’s First Bank account by unsuspecting youth who were promised employment with the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97 of penal code law and section 3(1) of Advance Fee Fraud and other relates offences, 2006.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

(NAN)

