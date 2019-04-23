Four guber candidates challenge Sule’s election in Nasarawa

Abdullahi Sule
Abdullahi Sule

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State has received four petitions challenging the election of Governor-elect Abdullahi Sule, an official of the tribunal has said.

Bello Mukhtar, the Secretary of the tribunal, said this while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Mukhtar said the petitions were filed by the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and Labour Party (LP).

He said, “As at today we have four petitions against the 2019 governorship election, one each from PDM, APGA, PDP and LP and all of them will be adequately treated.”

Mr Mukhtar said no date had been fixed for the inaugural sitting of the governorship tribunal “because pleadings from the petitioners had yet to be concluded.”

He said: “The petitions have 180 days within which they are to be treated and disposed of. As for the inaugural sitting, we have not finished our pleadings for the governorship.

“It is after we have finished our pleadings that a date will be fixed for the inaugural sitting but I believe that by next week, a date will be fixed.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.