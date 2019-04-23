Four guber candidates challenge Sule’s election in Nasarawa

Related News

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State has received four petitions challenging the election of Governor-elect Abdullahi Sule, an official of the tribunal has said.

Bello Mukhtar, the Secretary of the tribunal, said this while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Mukhtar said the petitions were filed by the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and Labour Party (LP).

He said, “As at today we have four petitions against the 2019 governorship election, one each from PDM, APGA, PDP and LP and all of them will be adequately treated.”

Mr Mukhtar said no date had been fixed for the inaugural sitting of the governorship tribunal “because pleadings from the petitioners had yet to be concluded.”

He said: “The petitions have 180 days within which they are to be treated and disposed of. As for the inaugural sitting, we have not finished our pleadings for the governorship.

“It is after we have finished our pleadings that a date will be fixed for the inaugural sitting but I believe that by next week, a date will be fixed.”

(NAN)