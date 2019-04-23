Court remands farmer for killing wife in Niger

Justice court law
Justice court law

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Danjuma Bisalla, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his wife.

The police charged Mr Bisalla with culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The police prosecutor, Bello Mohammed, told the court that the defendant, a resident of Uddu Village in Rijau Local Government area, was arrested on April 11.

Mr Mohammed said the defendant allegedly hacked his wife to death without any provocation.

When the charge was read to him, Mr Bisalla pleaded guilty and told the court he was not in his right senses when he committed the act.

The judge, Hauwa Yusuf, however, declined to take his plea on the grounds that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Mrs Yusuf ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until May 21. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.