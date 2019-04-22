Benue govt imposes curfew on Katsina-Ala

Related News

The Benue State Government on Monday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Katsina-Ala town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the acting governor, Ede Ogaba, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Mr Ogaba said the curfew, which is with immediate effect, would be reviewed as the situation demands.

“The Benue State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Katsina-Ala with effect from today, Monday April 22, as part of efforts to restore peace and ensure the security of lives and property in that part of the state,” he said.

Mr Ogaba quoted the acting governor, Benson Abounu, as urging the people of the area to cooperate with security operatives by obeying the curfew.

“Government warns that anyone found fomenting trouble in the area or in other parts of the state will be apprehended and punished according to law.

“Government reassures the people that more security personnel have been deployed to Katsina-Ala to end the crisis, and it will continue to give security agencies every needed support to succeed,” he said.

(NAN)