Benue govt imposes curfew on Katsina-Ala

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]
Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

The Benue State Government on Monday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Katsina-Ala town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the acting governor, Ede Ogaba, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Mr Ogaba said the curfew, which is with immediate effect, would be reviewed as the situation demands.

“The Benue State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Katsina-Ala with effect from today, Monday April 22, as part of efforts to restore peace and ensure the security of lives and property in that part of the state,” he said.

Mr Ogaba quoted the acting governor, Benson Abounu, as urging the people of the area to cooperate with security operatives by obeying the curfew.

“Government warns that anyone found fomenting trouble in the area or in other parts of the state will be apprehended and punished according to law.

“Government reassures the people that more security personnel have been deployed to Katsina-Ala to end the crisis, and it will continue to give security agencies every needed support to succeed,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.