Address workers’ salaries, pension arrears, CAN urges Kogi governor

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi chapter, has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to settle outstanding salaries of workers, pensions and gratuity were settled before the end of his first term.

The Chairman of CAN in the state, John Ibenu, made the call in a statement in Lokoja, as Christians worldwide celebrate Easter to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Mr Ibenu also appealed to the governor to address the issues of judiciary staff who had been on strike and other pressing issues that would ameliorate the challenges people were facing in the state.

”We call on Kogi Government to do all it can to address the issue of staff salaries, pensions and gratuity, judiciary and other pressing issues to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the state.”

Mr Ibenu, who is the Bishop of Chapel of Freedom Int’l Church, Lokoja, urged Christians to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ “which is love, sacrifice and forgiveness for a better society’’.

He described Easter as the solemn celebration of the highest sacrifice made by Christ by accepting to die for mankind.

This, he said, should serve as motivation to all Nigerians, especially Christians, to make sacrifices for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He urged the people to seek the face of God to put an end to the incessant killings and ethno-religious divisions across the country.

”I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a happy Easter,” Mr Ibenu said.

(NAN)

