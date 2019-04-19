Benue varsity to investigate death of two students in River Benue

Benue State University
Benue State University. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Benue State University (BSU) will investigate the circumstances leading to the drowning of two of its students in River Benue, the institution’s management has said.

The students, Adakole Christopher,100-level Mathematics; and Emmanuella Mson,100-level Medicine and Surgery, drowned in the river on April 5 while swimming.

In a statement signed by the university’s Information Officer, Tser Vanger, the Vice-Chancellor, Msugh Kembe, described the deaths as unfortunate.

He said in spite of the orientation given to the fresh students on social outings, the sad incident occurred.

Mr Kembe said the university has set up a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.

He appealed to students living within the campus or outside not to embark on any form of social outing without proper documentation from the Students’ Affairs Directorate.

The vice-chancellor thanked the Students’ Union Government and local fishermen who assisted in the recovery of the corpses.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased students. (NAN)

